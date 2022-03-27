Leeds United star agrees personal terms with Barcelona but Liverpool still in running

Leeds United attacker Raphinha is close to becoming the next big name signing for Spanish side Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims the talented Brazilian has agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants.

Raphinha, 25, has been a mainstay in Leeds United’s first team ever since he joined from Stade Rennes in 2020.

Since then, the 25-year-old, whose 15 goals have helped the Yorkshire side punch above their weight since returning to the Premier League two seasons ago, has seen his stock rise immensely.

Widely regarded as one of the league’s most exciting talents – a player who possesses a tremendous amount of flair, Raphinha was always destined for a big move, especially if his side found themselves staring at relegation back to the Championship this season, and that is exactly what has happened.

Currently, just above the drop zone, there is a real possibility that Jesse Marsch could see his new side back in England’s second-tier next season.

Discussing the potential Raphinha has, Marsch, who spoke to reporters earlier this month, as quoted by Leeds Live, said: “I know he’s really eager to go with the national team, as he should be. He’s establishing himself with the Brazilian national team which, I think, is amazing.

“He’s such a good player. So, let’s see what happens. We [have] just got to go a little bit day by day with him.”

Although Barcelona seems close to luring the exciting South American away from Elland Road, Liverpool is also monitoring the situation.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s interest could possibly stem from the fact star winger Mo Salah has yet to agree to extend his deal beyond 2023.

However, given the fact Leeds United are thought to have already rejected a bid worth £29m, whichever side ends up convincing the Whites to sell, will need to come up with a much more attractive offer.