Tottenham reportedly seem to be planning for life without Antonio Conte amid doubts over the Italian tactician’s future.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss hasn’t been at the club for that long, but he’s not had an entirely happy spell in north London, and it might be that he’ll be on his way out in the summer.

A recent report from Calciomercato stated that Conte has a clause in his Spurs contract that could allow him to leave at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in the 52-year-old.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if PSG swooped for someone like Conte, who may well feel he could do better than Tottenham, having recently hinted at issues at the club as he was quoted by the Evening Standard as discussing his “vision” and the need for talks at the end of this campaign.

Julen Lopetegui to save the day for Spurs?

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are now considering Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as a potential replacement for Conte.

The report notes that the Spanish tactician is also wanted by Manchester United, though one imagines they’ll have numerous other candidates who might well be ahead of him in the running.

Still, it could be a problem for the Red Devils if Spurs also end up chasing a new manager this summer, so this seems like an interesting saga to keep an eye on.

Overall, THFC fans will probably just be hoping the club can convince Conte to stay and give him the signings he needs in order to be a success.