West Ham offer two-year deal to Premier League winner

West Ham United have reportedly offered a two-year contract to Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back and former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren.

The Croatia international is being offered an escape route from Russia amid the war with Ukraine, and it looks like he could soon get the chance to return to the Premier League.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham have offered Lovren a two-year contract, following recent reports that Hammers boss David Moyes identified him as a target.

Lovren remains a fine player who would bring plenty of experience to this West Ham side, having won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

West Ham could do with more depth at the back and Lovren surely has what it takes to challenge the likes of Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson for a place in Moyes’ XI.

WHUFC tried to make signings in defence in January but ultimately couldn’t get any business done.