Real Madrid are reportedly considering a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international is one of the best centre-forwards in world football on his day, but he’s endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he made a speedy exit from the club.

According to Fichajes, one big name keeping tabs on Lukaku is Real Madrid, who are in the market for a world class attacking player this summer, with Lukaku a ‘Plan B’ option for them in case they fail to land their top targets such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Real could do well to give Lukaku another chance to revive his career, as he’s shown in the past what a world class player he can be.

Romelu Lukaku hasn’t been at his best for Chelsea
Chelsea fans are likely to have mixed opinions on this saga, as many will surely be hoping Lukaku can turn things around for himself and stay in west London.

Some, however, might feel it’s worth capitalising on Madrid’s interest and cashing in on the player so they can find a top class replacement.

