Man United attacker on verge of summer move to La Liga

Manchester United look set to undergo a summer of change and one player who will be heading towards the exit is striker Edinson Cavani.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the South American veteran is wanted by La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Despite a successful opening campaign last season that saw him score 17 goals in 39 games, Cavani, 35, has been more of a peripheral figure this time around.

Forced to play second fiddle to star man Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani has seen his playing time heavily reduced which is proven by the fact he started just six Premier League matches all season.

With the 35-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of the current campaign, this summer is virtually guaranteed to see the experienced forward move on.

Although several clubs are thought to be interested, including Serie A champions Inter Milan and Argentine side River Plate, it is Spain that is believed to be the number 21’s preferred destination.

Consequently, Imanol Alguacil’s side is now leading the charge to sign Cavani on what would be a free transfer.

The striker’s impending move will free up space in the Red Devils’ squad and judging by interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s recent comments, could pave the way for a younger forward to come in.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year about the club’s summer plans, Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious.

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Since arriving in Manchester nearly two years ago, Cavani has featured in 56 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way, and will likely be remembered as a cult-favourite among the United faithful.