Arsenal plotting potential transfer masterstroke for unsettled Manchester United star

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a potential transfer swoop for unsettled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

The Gunners could be in a pretty desperate situation up front in the near future, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving in January and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to become free agents this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Rashford seems to be the latest player in their sights, with the England international suffering a difficult season at Old Trafford.

It’s clear that Rashford hasn’t been at his best this term, and he probably just about deserves to have lost his place under Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Marcus Rashford is being linked with Arsenal

Still, Arsenal would do well to try to revive this talented 24-year-old’s career, as they could do with a player like him leading the line in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Rashford Arsenal transfer could be perfect for both sides

On his day, Rashford brings pace, skill, and clinical finishing ability, and it would be foolish to write him off after one below-par season.

Arteta has shown he can improve players, and he seems just like the kind of manager Rashford needs after working under so many different and flawed coaches in his Man Utd career.

It’s also worth looking at just how much United have damaged players in recent times, with flops like Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay going on to shine once they left the club.

There’s undoubtedly still time in Rashford’s career for him to turn things around, and Arsenal should take full advantage with what could end up to be a transfer market masterstroke if it works out.

