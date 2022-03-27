Arteta holds talks over Arsenal transfer deal for Champions League winner

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly continuing to chase a transfer deal for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international has shone on loan at Juve this season, having struggled in his time with parent club Atletico Madrid.

Morata could be a useful addition for Arsenal, bringing quality and experience up front, having won the Champions League and other major honours during his time at Real Madrid.

Arsenal sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, so could do with bringing in someone new up front, with Morata one of many names to be linked with the Gunners.

Morata looks a realistic option as it looks like Juventus won’t be keeping him permanently after splashing the cash on Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Arsenal have also been linked with Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and other big names like Jonathan David, Darwin Nunez and Lautaro Martinez.

Gooners would surely be happy with Morata as an alternative, however, as he may come easier and cheaper than those other ambitious targets.