Newcastle United star forced out of international squad with heart problem

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has reportedly been forced to withdraw from Slovakia’s international squad after being diagnosed with angina – a potentially serious heart condition that restricts blood flow to the heart muscles.

Dubravka has been a mainstay in Eddie Howe’s starting 11, however, following these latest reports, the English manager will now undoubtedly be worried he won’t be able to call upon his number one for what is going to be a crucial Premier League run-in.

Speaking to national outlet futbalsfz.sk about the goalkeeper’s recent exile from Slovakia’s squad ahead of their next fixtures, head coach Stefan Tarkovic said: “I am very sorry that two more players have to leave [the squad].

“Martin Dubravka suspects angina. Our doctors started antibiotic treatment for him.

“He is in isolation and will definitely not be part of the team in Norway and Finland. Ivan Schranz came together with an untreated member after a club match with Linz.

“Since he still doesn’t have it right, after talking to the doctors and the player, I decided that he wouldn’t travel with us and return to the club. Instead of Martin Dúbravka, I called František Plach and Ivan Schranz will be replaced by Erik Jirka.”