Liverpool given chance to sign ideal Mohamed Salah replacement for €100m

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form in Serie A this season, and it’s not too surprising to see a whole host of big clubs from the Premier League showing an interest in him ahead of the summer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are joined by the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle in tracking Osimhen, and the Reds would do well to win the race for his signature.

The report states that Osimhen would likely be available for around €100million, so there may be a chance to do business if Liverpool can come up with the money.

This report comes amid ongoing doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield, with the Egypt international yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Salah would be pretty much irreplaceable for LFC, but Osimhen looks like another superb attacking talent who could at least repair some of the damage if the former Roma man were to leave.

A strong, quick, skilful attacking player, Osimhen looks like a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and is still young enough that he can improve and add even more goals to his game.

The 23-year-old has scored 25 goals in two seasons for Napoli, but it’s worth noting that Salah also had similar numbers to that when he was at Roma, before becoming an absolute goal machine at Liverpool.

