Real Madrid plotting sensational £50m swoop for Arsenal defender

Real Madrid has been impressed with Arsenal and one star in particular and that could lead to Los Blancos launching a bumper £50m summer bid.

That’s according to a recent report from the Sunday Post, who claims Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are interested in full-back Kieran Tierney.

Since joining the Gunners from Scottish side Celtic in 2019, Tierney, 24, has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most reliable left-backs.

Continuing his rise, both domestically and internationally, the 24-year-old’s latest impressive performance came by way of scoring for Scotland during their friendly against Poland on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, as quoted by The Sun, Tierney, who scored a header, said: “I didn’t even know if there was VAR, so for a minute, I was thinking, ‘Is this onside or offside?’

“But I was buzzing and it was a great ball in by John McGinn.

“Our set-piece coach Austin MacPhee works a lot on that.

“The manager actually said that if I didn’t score in this game or next game, I was going back down the park.

“Obviously, it is good to get my first goal. That’s me got one goal and one own goal for Scotland now, so that’s me even.”

However, despite having a blockbuster deal that is not set to expire until 2026, this summer could see the La Liga title favourites tempt Mikel Arteta into selling by offering as much as £50m – double what the Londoners paid for him three years ago.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Tierney could be because they’re planning for life after veteran full-back Marcelo, who, according to AS, is one of several stars set to be offloaded.

Since his arrival at the Emirates, Tierney has gone on to feature in 87 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals along the way.