AC Milan defender and former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori has hinted that he had a key role in spoiling Arsenal’s transfer move for Tammy Abraham last summer.

As reported at the time by the Daily Mirror, Arsenal agreed terms with Abraham, but he ended up leaving Chelsea for a move to Roma instead.

The England international has been in superb form since swapping the Premier League for Serie A, becoming one of the most clinical forwards in Europe this season.

Arsenal will surely be wishing they’d got Abraham in, and it may well be that they’ll look at him again in the future, though for now they’ll have to cope with the fact that Tomori convinced him to follow him to Italy.

Tomori also left Chelsea to move to Italian football, and he’s similarly enjoyed a career resurgence at AC Milan.

Speaking to the Guardian, Tomori explained what he said to Abraham and why he felt the 24-year-old would do well to try his luck at the Stadio Olimpico.

“When he said Roma was on the table, I said: ‘Bro this is a good league’,” Tomori said.

“I felt like it would develop his game a lot. He has scored a lot of goals this season for Roma, they’re fighting for a Champions League spot.

“Definitely it’s helped him and definitely I gave him rave reviews about Serie A because I enjoyed myself so much the first six months.”