Why Erik ten Hag is currently leading the race for the Manchester United job

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly impressed Manchester United so far as they look to appoint a new manager.

It seems the Dutch tactician is the favourite to take over at Man Utd, due to looking most like a candidate who can introduce a strong playing identity to the team, according to the Times.

Ten Hag has certainly got his Ajax team playing an attractive brand of football, and the Red Devils would do well to move towards something like that after a difficult few years.

United have gone through a mix of playing styles since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, with Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal proving a little boring with the club’s fans, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sides relied a bit too much on playing on the break, and weren’t solid enough defensively.

If Ten Hag is given time at Old Trafford, one imagines he could get United playing a far more stylish and attacking game that would be a hit with the club’s fans.

MUFC will probably still consider other candidates, but it’s not too surprising to see Ten Hag looking the early favourite for the job.