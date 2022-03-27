Offer made: Tottenham lead race to seal transfer of Barcelona attacker

Tottenham have reportedly made an offer to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are currently leading the race to sign Depay, whose future at the Nou Camp looks uncertain after just one year at the club.

The Netherlands international was a world class performer during his time at Lyon, but he’s not had the easiest time since moving to Barcelona, and it could be that he’ll now move on.

Depay has shown in his career so far that he can be a very capable player on the big stage, but it’s fair to say he’s also proven a bit of a flop with his two biggest moves so far.

First, Depay moved from PSV to Manchester United as a youngster, and it seemed like that transfer came far too soon for him as he struggled to settle or make a positive impression.

Now 28 years of age, Depay made a more impressive start at Barcelona, though he’s once again been a bit of a disappointment overall, as he’s failed to keep on performing consistently.

Tottenham might be a better stage for him, though it’s also slightly hard to imagine he’d be the kind of player who’d do well under the strict and demanding Antonio Conte.