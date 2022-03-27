Conte has decided to sell Spurs midfielder despite praising him

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has reportedly decided to sell midfielder Harry Winks this summer.

The England international is now a target for Crystal Palace and Southampton, according to the Daily Star, with an exit seeming increasingly likely after falling down the pecking order.

Conte recently praised Winks and highlighted his importance to his side, but reports now suggest the Italian tactician is ready to move him on.

Winks was also very highly regarded by former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino a few years ago, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to his full potential.

Palace or Southampton could be good clubs for Winks, however, as he looks to revive his career.

Tottenham need to be ambitious and that means they cannot accept players who aren’t contributing enough for too long.

Winks might have shown promise in the past, but it now makes sense to move him on and try to find an upgrade in midfield.