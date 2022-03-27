Two Newcastle United defenders set for summer exits following Howe snub

Newcastle United are set for another summer of recruitment.

The Magpies, who are now the world’s richest football club, enjoyed a hugely successful January transfer window after bringing in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn.

However, with this summer’s transfer window now just a matter of weeks away, the Geordies will, of course, need to make some room if they’re to continue their blockbuster spending.

Two players who look nailed on to leave St James’ Park this summer are defensive duo Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis.

Speaking in a recent interview with This Is Futbol about how precarious the pair’s futures are, journalist Peter O’Rourke said: “The likes of Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, both left out of that 25-man Premier League squad so they don’t seem to have a future under Eddie Howe right now either.”

