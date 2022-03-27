(Video) Steven Gerrard bigs up European manager following Liverpool legends’ defeat

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes Barcelona’s appointment of Xavi was a superb decision.

Speaking after Liverpool’s legend played Barcelona’s legends during Saturday afternoon’s charity match at Anfield, the former Reds skipper took the time to hail the work Xavi is doing at the Nou Camp.

Since being named as Ronald Koeman’s successor at the end of last year, the four-time Champions League winner has done a tremendous job of putting Barcelona back on the path to glory.

Notable recent results have included thrashing arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga and progressing past Galatasaray to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Speaking after Barcelona’s legend beat Liverpool’s legends 2-1 this weekend, Gerrard couldn’t hide his admiration for Xavi, a player who he knows well from his playing days, and suggested the Spaniard could be the right man to finally lead the Catalan club back to the very top of European football.