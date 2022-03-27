Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Porto midfielder Vitinha, who is valued at around €40million.

The Reds could perhaps do with signing a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and Vitinha has impressed in his time in Portugal.

Vitinha also had a spell in the Premier League, spending time on loan at Wolves, and he’s now said to be keen on another spell in England, according to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

Liverpool can surely afford the €40m that the report claims would be required to sign Vitinha, and that could end up being fine business.

LFC recently signed Luis Diaz from Porto, which has worked out well for them, so Vitinha could be another smart purchase.

One imagines the 22-year-old will have a number of other suitors, with the report also mentioning Bayern Munich as being interested in him.

Liverpool is surely the place to be right now, however, with Jurgen Klopp turning the club into a stylish attacking side that regularly challenges for the biggest trophies.