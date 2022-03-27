West Ham set to wield the axe and cut loose two defenders ahead of summer clear out

West Ham United are expected to undergo a summer of transformation.

Several first-team players, including Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks, will be out of contract with club legend Mark Noble also set to retire at the end of the season.

Ahead of what should be a busier summer this time around compared to last, manager David Moyes, who is likely to want to make signings, is also expected to offload at least two fringe players.

MORE: PSG in difficult position as Man United target Mauricio Pochettino

According to recent reports, two players rumoured to be up for sale in the coming months is defensive duo Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku with potential sales likely to bring in around £20m.

Both Diop and Masuaku remain very much out of first-team favour and with their deals set to expire in 2023 and 2024, respectively, this summer could prove the perfect time for the Hammers to cash in.