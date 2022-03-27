West Ham United are reportedly rivalling Arsenal for the transfer of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £60million by the Toffees, who would be prepared to cash in on him as interested clubs circle for his signature.

This sounds like great news for West Ham, who may be able to afford that kind of money as long as they make one or two sales as well.

£60m is not a huge amount to pay for a player of Calvert-Lewin’s quality, even if he has had some trouble staying fit this season.

Arsenal will hope to be in the strongest position for the England international, but they may also have other options on their radar.

West Ham would benefit from more competition up front, with Michail Antonio pretty much all on his own up there for David Moyes’ side.

Everton are currently in a relegation battle and one imagines they could lose other big names if they continue to struggle on the pitch.