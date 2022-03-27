West Ham could strike double attacker deal by April 7

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a double deal to bring Shakhtar Donetsk duo David Neres and Lassina Traore to the London Stadium.

The attacking duo could be given special clearance to leave their current club due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, meaning the Hammers are in position to offer them an escape to London.

Neres and Traore are top targets for West Ham boss David Moyes, according to the Sun, and they’re being tipped to get both players in before April 7th.

According to Hammers News: “Players currently contracted to clubs in Russia and Ukraine will be able to suspend their terms of employment until June 30th, as outlined on FIFA’s official website.

“There is now a one-month window open whereby West Ham could sign a player temporarily up until the end of the season. The window closes on April 7th.”

Neres is a Brazilian winger who previously shone at Ajax, while Traore is a young striker who could give WHUFC important depth alongside Michail Antonio up front.

West Ham could also use this window to offer a two-year deal to Zenit Saint Petersburg defender Dejan Lovren.