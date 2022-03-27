West Ham United heading for unexpected £8m bonus

At the start of the season, West Ham United’s owners budgeted for them to finish mid-table in the Premier League – 10th spot to be precise. However, following what has been another impressive campaign under manager David Moyes, the Hammers’ hierarchy could be in for a financial boost come the end of the campaign.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Londoners could receive an additional £8m in domestic prize money should they continue their form and finish in sixth spot.

West Ham United’s executives were expecting to receive £120m for finishing in 10th place, but for every spot gained above that, clubs are entitled to an additional £2m.

Therefore, with just eight games left to play, although the Hammers currently sit seventh, with sixth-placed Manchester United struggling for consistency, a late rally could see Moyes’ men earn their employers a few extra million.