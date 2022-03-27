“Doesn’t do enough’ – Ian Wright slams Tottenham player for what he did on international duty

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Tottenham full-back Matt Doherty for his poor performance on international duty for the Republic of Ireland.

The Gunners great singled out Doherty as one of the player’s at fault as Belgium scored against Ireland, saying he didn’t get back quickly enough, while Everton’s Seamus Coleman was also at fault.

“When you see that kind of goal,” said Wright. “You think ‘it feels quite easy for a striker to get in like that’.

“Seamus Coleman doesn’t do enough for the challenge. I think Doherty is ambling back. He has got to get back and make it difficult for him because Seamus is trying to slow him down.

“Then he cuts inside and that’s when Doherty has to come in and challenge him. – you can’t take anything away from the finish.”

Doherty has shown real improvement for Spurs recently, but this was perhaps a reminder about his limitations at the very highest level.