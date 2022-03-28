Arsenal scouts attended Spain Under-19’s against Austria last week, and were reportedly impressed by two young players.

According to Superdeporte, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and of course Arsenal, were in attendance, keeping a close eye on Cristhian Mosquera and Jesus Vazquez.

Both players currently play for Valencia, but interests from all around Europe could change that.

According to the report, as many as 18 clubs were sent to watch the pair, a huge credit to them as individuals.

Both players have made appearances for the Valencia senior team, with Vazquez being the more experienced of the two, aged 19-years-old.

Vazquez is a young left-back, and could be a long-term replacement for Kieran Tierney. The Scotland international is being linked with a move to Spain, according to The Sunday Post, who claim Real Madrid are considering making a bid for the 24-year-old.

Although both signings may be considered moves for the future, Arsenal fans shouldn’t be surprised to see these sort of players being signed for immediate use. Mikel Arteta has set out a clear philosophy to use young players, and are statistically the youngest squad in the Premier League.