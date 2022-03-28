Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reportedly complained to the PGMOL recently as he wasn’t happy with Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette using a stuttered run-up for his penalty in their recent Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette fired home from the spot, and the referee at the time clearly had no issue with the way the Frenchman delayed his run-up slightly, though Schmeichel brought this up in a captain’s call with the refereeing body, according to the Daily Mail.

This has long been a rule that’s caused some confusion, and PGMOL’s response was that players are allowed to feign during the run-up, but not once it’s completed.

It will be interesting to see if the Danish shot-stopper is happy with that explanation, but if you look back at a video from the game, it’s clear he felt Lacazette had approached it unfairly at the time…

Arsenal ended up beating Leicester 2-0 on that day, with Lacazette’s penalty following an earlier strike from Thomas Partey.