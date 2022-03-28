Arsenal transfer target Alexander Isak will prioritise a move to Barcelona, and looks set to join the Spanish club in the summer.

Isak has been linked to Arsenal in recent weeks, according to Football.London, but separate reports are now claiming Isak will join Barcelona this summer.

This is according to TEAMtalk, who claim an Arsenal move is unlikely, and Isak will join Barcelona despite their financial troubles.

Although Barcelona have recently solved their problems in attack, with the signing of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, the former Arsenal man isn’t a long-term answer. This summer, the versatile forward will be 33-years-old, so may not have too long left at the top level.

Isak is only 22, so has many years ahead of him. Signing Isak to gradually take over from Aubameyang over the next few years could be a smart move for Barcelona.

Not only will Isak be able to learn from someone with a lot of experience, but they may also even be able to play the pair together, with Aubameyang comfortable playing off the left.

Arsenal are in need of a striker this summer, but it seems they will have to look elsewhere. With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in June, Mikel Arteta is going to be short of options in forward positions.