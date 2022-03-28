Bayern Munich rival Chelsea for potential €75million transfer

Bayern Munich are said to be interested in RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku but the Frenchman is too expensive at present unless the Bavarian side can sell players.

This is according to Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk, who has very close ties with the record German champions and has given the information his trademark, true.

TRUE? @c_nk97 is in the focus of @FCBayern But: at the Moment the Player is too expensive for Bayern if they don‘t sell players @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 28, 2022

Apart from Bayern, the Frenchman has plenty of suitors at present with Premier League side Chelsea, amongst others, reported to be interested. However, as per Football Mercato, via Sport Witness, Leipzig have warned Chelsea that he will cost no less than €75 million.

That could be money worth spending for the Blues, however, as Nkunku looks like he’d be a major upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, who have been inconsistent in their time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Bayern are not accustomed to spending that amount of money on transfers and if they did sign the Leipzig man for that kind of fee, it would go down as the club’s second-highest transfer signing, just behind the €80 million spent on signing Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Therefore it is understandable that German champions would want to raise funds, which could come in the form of Robert Lewandowski, who reportedly has a price tag of €60 million attached to his name should he leave this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

If the German giants can secure the Frenchman’s signing it would be a big coup over the rest of Europe’s big clubs. If Lewandowski did leave, the versatile forward would be a solid replacement playing as a false nine for Die Roten.

The French international is enjoying an incredible season in Leipzig, scoring 26 goals with an additional 15 assists in all competitions so far. This productivity alongside the fact that he is still only 24-years-old, justifies the fee of €75 million, as there are no limits to what this boy can go on to achieve.

Bayern Munich stole both Julian Nagelsmann and Dayot Upamecano from Die Roten Bullen last summer, could they be coming back for a second heist this one?