Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer as they begin a summer rebuild.

According to BILD, Monchengladbach list Nketiah as one of their summer targets, and his contract is due to expire in June.

This will mean the German club can get him on a free transfer, and at the age of 22, it could be a smart move.

Nketiah has struggled for game time in the league at Arsenal, but when given the chance in domestic competitions, he often delivers.

The English striker has scored eight goals in nine games in the EFL Cup for the Gunners, but only five goals in 49 games in the league.

If Borussia Monchengladbach can get him playing regular football, there is no reason he can’t develop into a good striker, especially taking into consideration his age and the free transfer.

Nketiah has scored 16 goals in 17 England U21 games, so there is clearly goalscoring ability in the 22-year-old. Unfortunately for him, it hasn’t worked out at Arsenal, but a move away from the club could kickstart his career.