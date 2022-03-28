Tony Cascarino believes Chelsea have a huge talent in the form of young England midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form on loan at Crystal Palace this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League.

Cascarino believes Gallagher would give Chelsea something different in their starting line up next season, suggesting there should be a role for him under Thomas Tuchel, even if he’s unsure whether or not the German tactician will find him the ideal fit for his tactical set-up.

The pundit added that Gallagher would also be a superb signing for Liverpool, though he admits he can’t imagine the Blues would sell him to one of their main title rivals.

Speaking about Gallagher on talkSPORT, Cascarino said: “Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist.

“I like him because I don’t think there’s too many of his type around.

“Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three, with his ability to get goals.

“Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him.

“Conor Gallagher will get goals. Whether or not he will get his chance at Chelsea, I don’t know. No one at Chelsea can do what he does, but it depends if Thomas Tuchel wants to play that kind of player in his system.

“I hope he does give him a chance.”

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping that Gallagher’s form for Palace and England has shown Tuchel that he’s good enough to play regularly at Stamford Bridge.

It would be a big waste of talent if the west London giants let this big prospect leave and potentially end up at one of their rivals in the future, much like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne did.