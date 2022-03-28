A clause in the contract of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could see Chelsea re-sign the defender, but it’s not going to be straightforward.

Guehi signed for Crystal Palace in July 2021, and has become a key figure in the Eagles defence. After impressing on loan at Swansea in the Championship, the 21-year-old took a step up to the Premier League, signing a five year deal with the London club.

Due to his excellent form, Chelsea could attempt to bring the England international back to Stamford Bridge. According to Tom Barclay, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, there is a clause in the contract of Guehi, meaning Chelsea have first refusal if Crystal Palace receives a bid for the defender.

If a club comes in for Guehi, Chelsea can match the bid and it must be accepted by Crystal Palace. This clause kicks in next year, but it does rely on another club showing concrete interest in the defender.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpilicueta all nearing the end of their current contracts, Chelsea may slightly regret the sale of Guehi. Another loan would have been the ideal option for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but the newly capped England international wanted first-team football.

Chelsea have been in similar situations recently with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Tino Livramento, and Armando Broja, who are getting regular game time in the Premier League.

Gallagher and Broja are both only on loan, but Livramento went down a similar path to Guehi, and has left the club on a permanent deal.