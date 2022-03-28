Contract clause could see former Chelsea star return to the club in 2023

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

A clause in the contract of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could see Chelsea re-sign the defender, but it’s not going to be straightforward.

Guehi signed for Crystal Palace in July 2021, and has become a key figure in the Eagles defence. After impressing on loan at Swansea in the Championship, the 21-year-old took a step up to the Premier League, signing a five year deal with the London club.

Due to his excellent form, Chelsea could attempt to bring the England international back to Stamford Bridge. According to Tom Barclay, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, there is a clause in the contract of Guehi, meaning Chelsea have first refusal if Crystal Palace receives a bid for the defender.

If a club comes in for Guehi, Chelsea can match the bid and it must be accepted by Crystal Palace. This clause kicks in next year, but it does rely on another club showing concrete interest in the defender.

More Stories / Latest News
What Man United told Pochettino about when they’ll decide their next manager
Tottenham star posts cryptic message on Snapchat, hinting he’s not being valued
West Ham can sign Champions League-winning striker for just £4 million this summer

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpilicueta all nearing the end of their current contracts, Chelsea may slightly regret the sale of Guehi. Another loan would have been the ideal option for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but the newly capped England international wanted first-team football.

Chelsea have been in similar situations recently with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Tino Livramento, and Armando Broja, who are getting regular game time in the Premier League.

Gallagher and Broja are both only on loan, but Livramento went down a similar path to Guehi, and has left the club on a permanent deal.

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.