Manchester United could reportedly be ready to rival Arsenal for the potential transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay international has been in superb form this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football with 26 goals in 33 games.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are searching for a new striker, with Harry Kane their priority, though Nunez is being considered as an alternative.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal by the Daily Express, while a report from Todo Fichajes has also linked him with Atletico Madrid, stating he could cost around €80million.

Nunez might not be in the same bracket as someone like Kane just yet, but United fans would surely take this exciting talent after how much he’s impressed this season.

It would be a big blow for Arsenal, however, who badly need someone like the young South American to come in as the long-term successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

While United can probably afford someone like Kane, Arsenal are unlikely to be in the market for players like that, so need to ensure they’re not beaten to someone like Nunez.