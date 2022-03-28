Emile Smith-Rowe has spoken on the chant about Bukayo Saka and himself, and which teammate plays it after every single game.

After their excellent form this season, the Arsenal fans showed their appreciation with a new chant for the pair, based on the Status Quo song ‘Rockin’ all over the world’.

The fans at the Emirates changed the lyrics to ‘Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe’ and it’s become a hit in the Arsenal dressing room.

“Everyone’s always singing it in the changing room! And for away games they’re always playing it on the coach,” said Smith-Rowe, speaking to FourFourTwo.

Team bonding in football is very important, and it can come in different ways. The Arsenal squad are very young, so a chant about two of their key players is likely to create an excellent atmosphere in the changing rooms.

“Aaron Ramsdale is the ringleader; he’s DJ and it’s the first song he puts on after a game,” adds Smith-Rowe.

Ramsdale is your typical modern footballer. He loves interacting with the fans and is active on social media, a common theme amongst young players nowadays.

Singing a chant about two of your players isn’t something you could imagine a team doing twenty years ago, but with how powerful social media is, the players will be seeing the chant going viral, and it’s hard not to join in such a catchy song.