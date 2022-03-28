£100m star joining Man United would “change everything”, says ex-Red Devil

By interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s own admission, Manchester United are going to be on the lookout for a new striker this summer.

Despite their wealth of firepower, the Red Devils’ have ageing forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have a combined age of 82 and while both will go down in Old Trafford folklore, it is clear that neither will be playing for much longer.

Therefore, when it comes to the club looking to the future, one of the key positions they’ll be expected to reinforce at the end of the season will be the centre-forward’s role.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil predicts where “idol” Marcus Rashford will play next season amid Arsenal transfer links

Confirming the club’s desire to bring in a new attacker, Rangnick, who spoke to reporters earlier this year, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious.

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

With the summer transfer window now just a matter of weeks away from opening, one player who continues to be linked with a sensational switch to Old Trafford, is £100million-rated Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane (The Athletic).

Man United to land Harry Kane transfer?

Discussing the prospect of seeing Kane, who has a remarkable 178 Premier League goals to his name, make a move to Manchester, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “Harry Kane is a proven goalscorer, one of the best in the Premier League. He has guaranteed Tottenham goals for the last six or seven seasons.

“When you look at the strikers who can offer you that kind of volume of goals, you’re probably looking at three in world football – Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

“If Kane is set to move on but if United don’t make the Champions League will it be to them? – Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely love to see him up top playing for United. I think he would change everything.

“I don’t think United have had someone who can offer that kind of volume of goals for a long time. You give him chances and you know exactly what he’s going to do.

“He’d be an absolute coup in my opinion if United were to get him, and I think everyone would be more than happy with it.”

Although the links, from a United fans’ perspective, may be exciting, failure to qualify for the Champions League could limit the Red Devils’ pulling power when it comes to convincing the England international to make a move.

“I think the only reason Kane would leave Spurs is to win something. So it is going to be whether United are going to put a squad together capable of challenging in the short-term – not even medium or long-term,” Chadwick added.

Since Kane’s promotion to Tottenham Hotspur’s senior first team all the way back in 2013, he has gone on to score a mammoth 243 goals in 377 appearances, in all competitions, cementing his place as one of the country’s most efficient strikers along the way.