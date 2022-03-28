Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is rumoured to be unhappy at Old Trafford.

The English attacker has fallen majorly out of favour with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has also recently lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Struggling to string any kind of consistency together, the 24-year-old, whose deal at United expires in 2023, has managed to net just five goals in as many months.

Looking under immense pressure and seemingly void of all confidence, this summer looks set to be a defining period in the winger’s career.

Following what has been a hugely underwhelming couple of seasons for the number 10 and following suggestions he is ‘considering his future’ (Fabrizio Romano), one club who have been heavily linked with a shock move has been Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal (Daily Mirror).

Although the Gunners’ interest has not yet been backed up by way of a formal offer, one person who doesn’t think a move will ever transpire is former midfielder, Luke Chadwick.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about the prospect of Rashford leaving United this summer, the ex-Red Devil said: “It is something that obviously you don’t want to hear.

“I can’t see it happening. Rashford is obviously an idol at Manchester United for what he’s done, on and off the pitch, but for one reason or another, it hasn’t really clicked into place for him this season.

“I can’t imagine that Rashford will leave United because of what he is at the club, but something has got to give somewhere.

“Rangnick doesn’t have him in his best 11 and that is hugely frustrating for Marcus. I’m sure it will be a case of seeing and talking to the new manager about what his plans are for him.

“But I would like to think he will still be a Manchester United player next season, but it is worrying when you hear about other big clubs like Arsenal [wanting to sign him].

“But if he did go, which would be really sad to see, it would maybe be a move abroad for a challenge in a different league. But it would certainly be very strange to see him playing for another club in the Premier League that isn’t Manchester United.”

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team back in 2016, Rashford has gone on to feature in 297 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 151 goals along the way.