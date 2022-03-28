Fiorentina scouts were in attendance of Portugal against Turkey last week, keeping an eye on Manchester United star Diogo Dalot.

Dalot’s current deal at Manchester United expires in 2023, and with uncertainty surrounding the new manager, some contract negotiations at the club could get put on hold.

Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Dalot have nailed down the right-back spot, so it will be interesting to see who the new manager prefers.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, as seen in the tweet below, Fiorentina scouts were in attendance of Portugal against Turkey in their World Cup playoff match, keeping an eye on Dalot’s performance.

Osservatori viola giovedì sera a Oporto per lo spareggio Portogallo-Turchia. Riflettori su Diogo Dalot, esterno destro in forza al Manchester United — Niccolò Ceccarini (@NickCecca) March 26, 2022

There’s a chance the new Manchester United manager will recruit a new right-back, due to none of the current crop proving they deserve the shirt. This would mean it’s likely Wan-Bissaka or Dalot will leave.

Wan-Bissaka’s contract doesn’t expire for another three years, so Dalot could be the more likely to depart the club.

Dalot has already spent some time in Italy, when on loan at AC Milan. It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see the Portuguese defender fly back to Italy, in pursuit of regular first-team football.