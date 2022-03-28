First signing of the summer for Newcastle nears at a bargain price

Newcastle are close to securing their first summer signing, as Roma allow Jordan Veretout to move on the cheap.

Il Corriere della Sera state that Roma will allow Veretout to leave the club for just £15.05m, and Newcastle will happily meet this asking price.

Veretout has played in the Premier League before with Aston Villa, but really made a name for himself elsewhere. Despite struggling in England, this hasn’t deterred Newcastle, who are expected to secure the signing this summer.

Mourinho has decided he has no future at the club, despite making 34 appearances this season.