First signing of the summer for Newcastle nears at a bargain price

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are close to securing their first summer signing, as Roma allow Jordan Veretout to move on the cheap.

Il Corriere della Sera state that Roma will allow Veretout to leave the club for just £15.05m, and Newcastle will happily meet this asking price.

Veretout has played in the Premier League before with Aston Villa, but really made a name for himself elsewhere. Despite struggling in England, this hasn’t deterred Newcastle, who are expected to secure the signing this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Van Gaal advises Ten Hag to reject Manchester United, and it could be some sound advice
Roman Abramovich reportedly poisoned after meeting with Kyiv negotiators
Newcastle eye Premier League winner as possible Eddie Howe successor

Mourinho has decided he has no future at the club, despite making 34 appearances this season.

More Stories Jordan Veretout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.