Former Man United midfielder thinks time is right for current star to move on

Paul Pogba became one of the world’s most expensive players when he re-joined Manchester United from Juventus back in 2016.

Arguably one of the most versatile and technically gifted midfielders in world football, United believed that the Frenchman would be worth every penny of the £94.5m they paid for him.

However, after six years of struggles and just two major trophies to show for it, that hasn’t quite been the case.

Now, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, although the midfielder has yet to make a final decision, all the signs are pointing towards an Old Trafford exit.

Expected to depart on a free transfer this summer, although some fans would prefer the 2018 World Cup winner to extend his stay, one person who feels the time is right for the club and the 28-year-old to part ways is former academy graduate Luke Chadwick.

Speaking about why Pogba has struggled to set the Premier League alight, as well as the midfielder’s continuous vocal outbursts, particularly while away on international duty, Chadwick, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “I think that’s just the person he is. He has never been shy to talk about his opinions.

“Without a doubt, he’s probably right. He seems to perform at a consistently high level for France and maybe not as consistently for Man United.

“He’s had times where he hit some really good form, particularly when he played on the left-wing. It seemed like they’d found a home for him where he could really excel, but again, the inconsistency came back, the injuries came back and he’s never really nailed down what was expected of him when he was re-signed from Juventus.

“I think it is at the point now where it’s probably best for all parties that he goes on to something new.”

Ahead of his impending free agency, several clubs have been linked with signing the talented midfielder, and according to a recent report from Sky Sports, two of those suitors are teams also in the Premier League.