Gareth Southgate makes teasing prediction for West Ham United star

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice could be in line to become the Three Lions’ captain.

England, who are preparing to take on the Ivory Coast in a friendly on Tuesday night, have qualified for this summer’s World Cup in Qatar and are expected to go into the prestigious competition as one of the favourites to win it.

One player who has remained a standout performer for Southgate has been Hammers’ defensive midfielder Rice, who already has 27 senior caps to his name.

In fact, the England gaffer has even gone as far as to say that the future could see Rice take the country’s armband – one of the biggest honours in a professional footballer’s career.

“It is noticeable that we were looking at two possible teams for these games and we now have more and more club captains actually involved in the fray.,” Southgate told reporters last weekend.

“He is right amongst that despite his age. What I have seen this season is the confidence that he has gained from his experience last summer. I think he had a huge impact on the game when he came on.

“A really mature performance, strong, breaks the game up so well, but now has more confidence to drive with the ball and bring it forward as well. Without a doubt he has all the attributes to be a captain.

“There will be others, but we are gaining the rewards of the opportunities we had to blood him so young.

“The initial Nations League campaign and playing against the Dutch in the semi-final of that. They were the biggest games of his life at that time. He is now getting European experience with his club as well and all of those things are starting to come together.”