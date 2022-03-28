Thierry Henry thought he was being stopped for a selfie, before realising this young fan wanted a photo with a striker who’d scored in a Champions League final instead.
See below as Henry is left hanging as this supporter instead approaches Liverpool striker Divock Origi…
wait till the end
Henry is on Belgium’s coaching staff at the moment, but is probably more famous for being one of the all-time Premier League greats from his Arsenal days.
Still, Origi is something of a cult hero himself, having scored in some big games for Liverpool, even if he’s a long, long way from Henry’s peak level.