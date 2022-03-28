Man United are showing the wrong approach once again with their transfer pursuit of Harry Kane

Manchester United reportedly want to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane regardless of who their new manager is next season.

The Red Devils are yet to decide who will be the permanent successor to current interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but you’d expect a top club to decide on something as important as that before working out their priorities in the transfer market.

Apparently not, however, as The Athletic claim they want Kane whatever happens with their manager situation, which just seems to show the lack of planning at the club once again.

The report notes that the Spurs front-man would cost around £100million, so even if the new manager doesn’t fancy working with him, he’s going to be under huge pressure to use him as a regular starter.

Some Man Utd fans will undoubtedly feel that Kane is good enough for any manager to fit him in to the team, but it’s still a lot of money to potentially pay for a player who’s going to turn 29 this summer and who’s shown some signs of slowing down with his form earlier this season.

There’s no doubt Kane is still one of the best strikers in the world, but we’ve seen many other top players flop at Old Trafford because they weren’t quite the right fit, and this already sounds like it’s likely to be a similar kind of move.

The Athletic do note, however, that Kane has a strong relationship with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, so if he’s chosen over Erik ten Hag it could end up being a good match.