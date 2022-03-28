£100m contract rebel is top priority Manchester United transfer target

Manchester United reportedly look set to make Tottenham striker Harry Kane a top transfer target for this summer.

The Red Devils first registered an interest in Kane last year, but couldn’t finance the move, which is likely to cost at least £100million, due to their deal for Jadon Sancho at the time, according to The Athletic.

Kane is one of the finest strikers in world football and would surely be well worth the £100m investment, with Spurs also now likely to be under more pressure to sell due to the England international’s contract situation.

According to The Athletic’s report, Kane has a contract with Tottenham until 2024, but rejected the offer of a new deal from the north London club earlier this season.

If Spurs don’t cash in on Kane this summer, it’s going to be very difficult for Daniel Levy to bring in the kind of big-money fee he’ll want from the 28-year-old in the future.

United look in urgent need of an elite goal-scorer like Kane in their squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo proving a bit of a disappointment this season, while he’s set to turn 38 next term.

Edinson Cavani is also nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial clearly don’t look like good enough long-term options up front.

Kane, by contrast, is closing in on some exciting records for both club and country, after another prolific season.