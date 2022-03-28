Leeds already planning for Raphinha replacement

Leeds are already planning for life without Raphinha, and are set to launch bid for Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson, a forward for Red Bull Salzburg, was subject to a bid from Leeds in January, but they failed in their attempts.

Now, Leeds look set to make another effort this summer, according to Leeds Live.

Although a slightly different profile to Raphinha, the likes of Daniel James have operated in central positions this season. Signing Aaronson could see him playing centrally, with James replacing Raphinha out wide.