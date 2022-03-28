Leeds already planning for Raphinha replacement

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds are already planning for life without Raphinha, and are set to launch bid for Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson, a forward for Red Bull Salzburg, was subject to a bid from Leeds in January, but they failed in their attempts.

Now, Leeds look set to make another effort this summer, according to Leeds Live.

More Stories / Latest News
First signing of the summer for Newcastle nears at a bargain price
Opinion: Van Gaal advises Ten Hag to reject Manchester United, and it could be some sound advice
Roman Abramovich reportedly poisoned after meeting with Kyiv negotiators

Although a slightly different profile to Raphinha, the likes of Daniel James have operated in central positions this season. Signing Aaronson could see him playing centrally, with James replacing Raphinha out wide.

 

More Stories Brenden Aaronson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.