Leeds looking to poach Man United midfielder who has made 36 appearances this season

Leeds United is likely to undergo a summer of change with several first-team players seemingly heading for the exit.

One player who looks nailed-on to depart Elland Road at the end of the season is winger Raphinha.

The talented Brazilian is understood to be wanted by Xavi’s Barcelona with the Catalan giants reportedly waiting to learn what Leeds United’s top-flight status will be next season.

However, while fans may be preparing to see one of their most loved stars move on, there is also growing speculation that the Whites could make some decent signings themselves.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, one player Jesse Marsch is a fan of is Manchester United defensive midfielder, James Garner.

MORE: Barcelona banking on Leeds relegation in order to save £50m on Raphinha transfer

Garner, 21, has only made seven appearances for the Red Devils’ senior first team and was subsequently allowed to go out on loan at the start of the season in order to continue his development.

Currently, with Nottingham Forest, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine campaign and after making 36 appearances, in all competitions, already this season, certainly stands out as a player who is too good for England’s second-tier.

Although expected to leave Forest at the end of the campaign, the young English midfielder’s contract with United does not expire until 2024.

The Red Devils are unlikely to want to sell the highly-rated defensive midfielder, especially considering the futures of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are hugely uncertain, but also due to the rivalry between both clubs.

Dan James found himself allowed to join Leeds United last summer, but moves like those are very few and far between and only usually occur when United feel they have a player who isn’t good enough for their first team, but that may not be the case with Garner.