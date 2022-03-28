Bayern Munich superstar picks between Real Madrid or Barcelona transfer

Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski would prefer to play for Real Madrid over their bitter rivals Barcelona should he leave the German giants at the end of the season.

This is according to Todo Fichajes, who claim that if Real Madrid fails to land their primary target in Erling Haaland, the Polish international is next on the list.

Lewandowski is open to staying in Bavaria but has not been offered a new contract as of yet, which is said to be the reason the Polish international is looking for a way out.

Barcelona have been linked with Lewandowski of late, with many reports claiming the striker would be open to the move which would see him spearhead Barcelona’s rise under new boss Xavi.

However, Todo Fichajes claim he is watching closely to see what happens between Haaland and Madrid.

It is no secret that Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, as reported by AS and others, and it seems they are looking to add a new striker to go alongside the French superstar.

The transfer of Lewandowski would set Los Blancos back a reported €60 million, as Bayern will be looking to cash in on the striker, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

Lewandowski is regarded by many as the best striker in the world and the thought of the Polish international alongside the speed of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior is a scary one for many clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid should have an answer on Haaland before April 30th, according to Todo Fichajes, and if that fails, we might be seeing Lewandowski in the famous white next season.