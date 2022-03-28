Liverpool identify Mo Salah’s potential replacement with Reds targeting Bundesliga star

Liverpool does not yet know the future of star attacker Mo Salah and consequently, have been forced to consider potential replacements for the world-class Egyptian.

One player who Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on is Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the young Frenchman could soon find himself playing in the Premier League.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2019 following a shrewd move from Paris-Saint Germain, the Pariasan’s former youth academy product has grown to become one of Europe’s biggest talents.

Often deployed on the left-hand side, Diaby, 22, can also competently play on the right and that side might be where Klopp sees his future.

Moussa Diaby in action for Bayer Leverkusen.

With Salah’s deal set to expire next summer and still no word on a renewal, fans will undoubtedly be concerned their prolific number 11 will opt to move on.

Klopp, on the other hand, appears more relaxed about the situation after telling reporters earlier this year that the club has done all they can to convince the winger to sign on the dotted line.

“Mo expects this club to be ambitious,” Klopp told a news conference, as quoted by ESPN. “We cannot do much more. It is Mo’s decision.

“It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there’s no rush.”

