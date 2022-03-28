Liverpool reach agreement to sign wonderkid with double figure goal contributions

The January transfer window saw Liverpool come agonisingly close to signing Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

However, the deal fell through at the very last minute due to the window’s deadline closing before a final agreement could be reached.

Speaking shortly after the January window closed, manager Jurgen Klopp, who spoke to BBC Sport, said: “We are still interested – it would be crazy if we were not.

“It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We’ll see what happens.”

And according to recent reports, Klopp has stood by his word and has not given up his pursuit to land one of the Championship’s most highly-rated youngsters.

MORE: Barcelona banking on Leeds relegation in order to save £50m on Raphinha transfer

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Reds have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ for Carvalho, 19, to come to Anfield once the summer transfer window opens in a couple of months’ time.

The teenager will be out of contract with Fulham at the end of the season and although he could, in theory, move for free, Liverpool is thought to have agreed to pay the Cottagers a hefty compensation fee.

It is not hard to see why one of the best sides in Europe are keen to add some young quality to their squad.

Carvalho is a huge prospect and after featuring 27 Championship matches so far this season the teenager has already raced to rack up 13 direct goal contributions.

It is clear that despite his young age, the Portugal under-21 international is a class above the rest of England’s second tier.