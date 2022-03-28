Liverpool will return to Porto in the summer with a view of bringing midfielder Otavio to the club.

Liverpool raided Porto in January with the signing of Luis Diaz, and look set to return to Portugal this summer.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), Otavio is drawing interest from clubs around Europe, including Liverpool.

Liverpool will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint Germain for the 27-year-old, but the instant impact of Diaz could tempt Otavio into making the same move.

Not many expected Diaz to make the impact he did at Liverpool so soon, as he’s quickly become a regular in the first-team at Anfield.

Otavio can play on either wing, and has also been known to play in the middle of the pitch. Jurgen Klopp may see Otavio as cover in the number eight position, due to them playing as a second-winger in his system.

The right-sided central midfielder drifts into wide areas for Liverpool, helping to create a triangle with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. This is one of the main reasons most of Liverpool’s attacks come down this side, due to them creating three-man overloads.

Although more naturally a wide player, he’s unlikely to knock Salah out of the team, so this number eight position could be perfect for the Portugal international.