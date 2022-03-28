Liverpool turn to Portuguese league again for potential summer signing

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool will return to Porto in the summer with a view of bringing midfielder Otavio to the club.

Liverpool raided Porto in January with the signing of Luis Diaz, and look set to return to Portugal this summer.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), Otavio is drawing interest from clubs around Europe, including Liverpool.

Liverpool will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint Germain for the 27-year-old, but the instant impact of Diaz could tempt Otavio into making the same move.

Not many expected Diaz to make the impact he did at Liverpool so soon, as he’s quickly become a regular in the first-team at Anfield.

Otavio is being heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester ace complains to refereeing body about Arsenal star’s recent antics in their Premier League clash
Spurs ready to listen to offers for out of favour midfielder wanted by two clubs
Emile Smith-Rowe claims one teammate can’t stop playing ‘Rockin’ all over the world’ viral chant

Otavio can play on either wing, and has also been known to play in the middle of the pitch. Jurgen Klopp may see Otavio as cover in the number eight position, due to them playing as a second-winger in his system.

The right-sided central midfielder drifts into wide areas for Liverpool, helping to create a triangle with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. This is one of the main reasons most of Liverpool’s attacks come down this side, due to them creating three-man overloads.

Although more naturally a wide player, he’s unlikely to knock Salah out of the team, so this number eight position could be perfect for the Portugal international.

More Stories Otavio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.