Champions League winner may be a stronger contender for Manchester United job than initially thought

The search for Manchester United’s next manager is starting to heat up, as the end of the season draws ever closer and the Daily Mail have reported that Spain boss Luis Enrique is still under consideration to land the role.

According to the report, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are still the frontrunners, but many people within Old Trafford are admirers of Enrique and the former Barcelona boss is seen as a viable option from a financial standpoint for the club. The only issue that seems to be standing in the way of United making the move, is the upcoming World in Qatar, which commences on November 21st, 2022.

The 51-year-old has been manager of the Spanish national team on and off since 2018 and is doing a tremendous job developing the young squad. Enrique is yet to oversee the side at football’s premier competition, which is understandably a clear motivation for the Spain boss to stay in his current role.

Enrique has impressed massively so far in the role, taking Spain to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer, whilst playing some of the best football in the tournament and would have been deserving winners if they went on to achieve the feat. This was followed up by reaching the final of the Uefa Nations League in 2021, where La Roja fell short losing 2-1 to France.

The development of a young squad is exactly what Man United need at present; with many players’ development, such as Marcus Rashford, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, having stagnated in recent seasons under the previous management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Enrique’s last role at club level was at Barcelona from 2014-2017, in which the Spaniard guided his Barca side to a famous treble and finished his time in Catalunya with two La Liga, three Copa del Rey’s and a Champions League.

Although complicated, this could be a brilliant move for Manchester United should they pull it off, as it ticks many of the boxes. Enrique’s style of football would be happily welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful, his tactical nous can be trusted, he is great at developing young players and would also have the respect of the senior figures in the dressing room.

The World Cup however looms large over its possibility.