Manchester United have reportedly identified four main areas they want to strengthen in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are unsurprisingly in the market for a new striker, with Tottenham star Harry Kane named as a priority, while they’re also looking for two central midfielders and a right winger, according to The Athletic.

These are intriguing choices, and it perhaps gives us a big clue about who could be key figures in the Man Utd squad next season, and who will perhaps struggle to continue playing regularly.

Of course, we already know that Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are set to be out of contract, so will leave gaps when they leave, while the interest in so many new midfielders perhaps hints at no future at Old Trafford for loaned-out players Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial.

United are somewhat surprisingly not chasing a new defender, which seems a bit of a gamble after a poor season from Harry Maguire, while Raphael Varane has also not made much of an impact so far.

United’s next manager will have a big job on his hands, and in truth, four signings doesn’t really seem like anywhere near enough to sort out the major issues in this squad.