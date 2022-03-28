Experienced Manchester United duo injured on international duty

Manchester United duo Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba have reportedly both suffered injuries whilst on international duty with France.

The Red Devils pair are key members of Ralf Rangnick’s squad, bringing quality and years of top-level experience to the team, but it seems there are now some doubts over their fitness.

See below as football injury reporter Ben Dinnery cites Le Parisien as stating that Pogba has a foot problem and missed the French national team’s latest training session, while Varane has been away from the group after picking up a knock in the Ivory Coast game…

French outlet Le Parisien reports that Paul Pogba sat out of Les Bleus' training session on Sunday after suffering a 'foot contusion'. Raphael Varane, who also picked up a knock against the Ivory Coast, trained away from the main group. https://t.co/lhHbdRcpHz#MUFC #FRA — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 28, 2022

This could be a worry for Man Utd, with Varane in particular having a difficult first season at Old Trafford due to repeated niggles like this.

The former Real Madrid man would surely have made more of an impact at United by now if he’d been able to stay fit and play more regularly.

Pogba, meanwhile, has not had his best season and is nearing the end of his contract with the club, with a summer exit seeming increasingly likely.