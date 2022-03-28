Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are set to begin contract talks with the club, after Bruno Fernandes agrees new deal.

Both Rashford and Shaw have struggled for form this season, but United are still keen to tie them down to long-term deals. The English duo both have contracts until 2023, and the club have the option to extend their deals for a further year.

However, ESPN are reporting that Manchester United want to extend their contract for a long period, considering both players a key part of their future.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the new manager, the club have decided Shaw, Rashford and Fernandes should be considered key players in the squad, regardless of who is in charge of the team.

Although the club are to offer him a new deal, Rashford is reportedly “open-minded” about his future, the report continues to claim. With his contract not expiring for another year, he’s in no rush to decide his next step.

Rashford has lost his place in the England squad, and wants to get back into the Manchester United team to regain his place in the national team in time for the World Cup.

Shaw and Rashford have both been key players for United in the past, just like Fernandes. All three have been nowhere near their best this season, but they are undoubtedly talented players.

United could be hoping the new manager can get all three players back to their best, rather than selling them at the first opportunity after their form dips slightly.